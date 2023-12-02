The Lafayette Leopards (1-7) are heavy, 10.5-point underdogs as they look to break a four-game losing streak when they host the Cornell Big Red (6-1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Kirby Sports Center. The contest airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is set at 147.5.

Cornell vs. Lafayette Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Easton, Pennsylvania

Easton, Pennsylvania Venue: Kirby Sports Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cornell -10.5 147.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cornell Betting Records & Stats

Each Cornell game this season has had a combined score above 147.5 total points.

Cornell's outings this year have an average point total of 164.3, 16.8 more points than this game's over/under.

The Big Red are 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

Cornell has won both games it has played as a favorite this season.

The Big Red have not entered a game this season as a bigger favorite on the moneyline than the -600 odds on them winning this game.

The implied probability of a win from Cornell, based on the moneyline, is 85.7%.

Cornell vs. Lafayette Over/Under Stats

Games Over 147.5 % of Games Over 147.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cornell 4 100% 86.4 145.7 77.9 148.3 152.5 Lafayette 1 16.7% 59.3 145.7 70.4 148.3 137

Additional Cornell Insights & Trends

The 86.4 points per game the Big Red average are 16.0 more points than the Leopards give up (70.4).

Cornell is 2-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when scoring more than 70.4 points.

Cornell vs. Lafayette Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cornell 2-2-0 0-0 3-1-0 Lafayette 2-4-0 2-1 1-5-0

Cornell vs. Lafayette Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Cornell Lafayette 11-2 Home Record 5-7 6-8 Away Record 5-16 5-4-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 10-9-0 84.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 61.9 80.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-9-0

