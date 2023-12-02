Dorian Finney-Smith and his Brooklyn Nets teammates hit the court versus the Orlando Magic on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his most recent time out, a 129-128 loss to the Hornets, Finney-Smith tallied 14 points, six rebounds and two steals.

Let's break down Finney-Smith's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Dorian Finney-Smith Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 11.0 8.8 Rebounds 5.5 5.5 5.1 Assists -- 1.4 1.3 PRA -- 17.9 15.2 PR -- 16.5 13.9 3PM 1.5 2.7 2.2



Dorian Finney-Smith Insights vs. the Magic

This season, he's put up 9.7% of the Nets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.8 per contest.

He's put up 6.0 threes per game, or 15.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Nets rank 27th in possessions per game with 101. His opponents, the Magic, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 10th with 103.2 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Magic have allowed 108.9 points per contest, which is fifth-best in the NBA.

The Magic are the best team in the NBA, conceding 38.9 rebounds per game.

The Magic give up 23.1 assists per contest, second-ranked in the league.

The Magic are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 11.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Dorian Finney-Smith vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/14/2023 24 5 4 0 1 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.