Erik Gustafsson will be on the ice when the New York Rangers and Nashville Predators meet on Saturday at Bridgestone Arena, starting at 4:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Gustafsson in that upcoming Rangers-Predators game are available.

Erik Gustafsson vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+

MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Gustafsson Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Gustafsson has a plus-minus rating of +5, while averaging 18:51 on the ice per game.

Gustafsson has a goal in three games this season through 21 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Gustafsson has a point in 11 of 21 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

Gustafsson has an assist in 11 of 21 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Gustafsson has an implied probability of 41.7% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Gustafsson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 35.1%.

Gustafsson Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 72 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (-1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 21 Games 4 15 Points 1 3 Goals 0 12 Assists 1

