Florida State vs. Louisville Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Florida State vs. Louisville Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Florida State Moneyline Louisville Moneyline BetMGM Florida State (-2.5) 48.5 -130 +110 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Florida State (-2.5) 48.5 -138 +115 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Florida State vs. Louisville Betting Trends

Florida State has put together a 7-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Seminoles have covered the spread five times this season (5-4 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

Louisville has won six games against the spread this season, failing to cover or pushing six times.

The Cardinals have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Florida State & Louisville 2023 Futures Odds

Florida State To Win the National Champ. +2500 Bet $100 to win $2500

