Saturday's contest that pits the Maine Black Bears (4-4) against the Fordham Rams (5-2) at Rose Hill Gymnasium is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 60-59 in favor of Maine. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 2.

The Rams head into this game on the heels of an 80-46 victory over Saint Peter's on Tuesday.

Fordham vs. Maine Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Rose Hill Gymnasium in Bronx, New York

Rose Hill Gymnasium in Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

Fordham vs. Maine Score Prediction

Prediction: Maine 60, Fordham 59

Other A-10 Predictions

Fordham Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Rams defeated the Albany Great Danes 66-63 on November 10.

Fordham 2023-24 Best Wins

66-63 at home over Albany (No. 157) on November 10

76-49 at home over UMass Lowell (No. 327) on November 25

80-46 at home over Saint Peter's (No. 331) on November 28

Fordham Leaders

Matilda Flood: 6.3 PTS, 2.4 STL, 34.0 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)

6.3 PTS, 2.4 STL, 34.0 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17) Emy Hayford: 10.9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 40.0 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)

10.9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 40.0 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22) Taylor Donaldson: 17.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 40.0 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (14-for-38)

17.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 40.0 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (14-for-38) Maranda Nyborg: 6.4 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 50.0 FG%

6.4 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 50.0 FG% Mandy McGurk: 7.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

Fordham Performance Insights

The Rams have a +79 scoring differential, topping opponents by 11.3 points per game. They're putting up 65.7 points per game to rank 198th in college basketball and are giving up 54.4 per contest to rank 41st in college basketball.

