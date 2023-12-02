The Fordham Rams (5-2) will try to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the Maine Black Bears (4-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Rose Hill Gymnasium. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.

Fordham Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Rose Hill Gymnasium in Bronx, New York
  • TV: YES

Fordham vs. Maine Scoring Comparison

  • The Black Bears put up an average of 57.6 points per game, only 3.2 more points than the 54.4 the Rams allow to opponents.
  • Maine has put together a 4-3 record in games it scores more than 54.4 points.
  • Fordham has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 57.6 points.
  • The 65.7 points per game the Rams average are 5.2 more points than the Black Bears give up (60.5).
  • When Fordham totals more than 60.5 points, it is 5-0.
  • Maine is 4-0 when allowing fewer than 65.7 points.
  • The Rams shoot 43.2% from the field, 2% higher than the Black Bears allow defensively.

Fordham Leaders

  • Matilda Flood: 6.3 PTS, 2.4 STL, 34.0 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)
  • Emy Hayford: 10.9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 40.0 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)
  • Taylor Donaldson: 17.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 40.0 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (14-for-38)
  • Maranda Nyborg: 6.4 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 50.0 FG%
  • Mandy McGurk: 7.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

Fordham Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 Georgian Court W 85-44 Rose Hill Gymnasium
11/25/2023 UMass Lowell W 76-49 Rose Hill Gymnasium
11/28/2023 Saint Peter's W 80-46 Rose Hill Gymnasium
12/2/2023 Maine - Rose Hill Gymnasium
12/5/2023 @ Duquesne - UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
12/7/2023 @ Siena - MVP Arena

