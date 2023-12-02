The Fordham Rams (5-2) will try to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the Maine Black Bears (4-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Rose Hill Gymnasium. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.

Fordham Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Rose Hill Gymnasium in Bronx, New York

Rose Hill Gymnasium in Bronx, New York TV: YES

Fordham vs. Maine Scoring Comparison

The Black Bears put up an average of 57.6 points per game, only 3.2 more points than the 54.4 the Rams allow to opponents.

Maine has put together a 4-3 record in games it scores more than 54.4 points.

Fordham has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 57.6 points.

The 65.7 points per game the Rams average are 5.2 more points than the Black Bears give up (60.5).

When Fordham totals more than 60.5 points, it is 5-0.

Maine is 4-0 when allowing fewer than 65.7 points.

The Rams shoot 43.2% from the field, 2% higher than the Black Bears allow defensively.

Fordham Leaders

Matilda Flood: 6.3 PTS, 2.4 STL, 34.0 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)

6.3 PTS, 2.4 STL, 34.0 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17) Emy Hayford: 10.9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 40.0 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)

10.9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 40.0 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22) Taylor Donaldson: 17.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 40.0 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (14-for-38)

17.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 40.0 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (14-for-38) Maranda Nyborg: 6.4 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 50.0 FG%

6.4 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 50.0 FG% Mandy McGurk: 7.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

