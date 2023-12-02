How to Watch the Fordham vs. Maine Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Fordham Rams (5-2) will try to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the Maine Black Bears (4-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Rose Hill Gymnasium. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.
Fordham Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Rose Hill Gymnasium in Bronx, New York
- TV: YES
Fordham vs. Maine Scoring Comparison
- The Black Bears put up an average of 57.6 points per game, only 3.2 more points than the 54.4 the Rams allow to opponents.
- Maine has put together a 4-3 record in games it scores more than 54.4 points.
- Fordham has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 57.6 points.
- The 65.7 points per game the Rams average are 5.2 more points than the Black Bears give up (60.5).
- When Fordham totals more than 60.5 points, it is 5-0.
- Maine is 4-0 when allowing fewer than 65.7 points.
- The Rams shoot 43.2% from the field, 2% higher than the Black Bears allow defensively.
Fordham Leaders
- Matilda Flood: 6.3 PTS, 2.4 STL, 34.0 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)
- Emy Hayford: 10.9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 40.0 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)
- Taylor Donaldson: 17.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 40.0 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (14-for-38)
- Maranda Nyborg: 6.4 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 50.0 FG%
- Mandy McGurk: 7.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)
Fordham Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|Georgian Court
|W 85-44
|Rose Hill Gymnasium
|11/25/2023
|UMass Lowell
|W 76-49
|Rose Hill Gymnasium
|11/28/2023
|Saint Peter's
|W 80-46
|Rose Hill Gymnasium
|12/2/2023
|Maine
|-
|Rose Hill Gymnasium
|12/5/2023
|@ Duquesne
|-
|UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
|12/7/2023
|@ Siena
|-
|MVP Arena
