High school basketball is happening today in Franklin County, New York, and info on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Franklin County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Chateaugay Central School at Potsdam Senior High School

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on December 2

10:00 AM ET on December 2 Location: Potsdam, NY

Potsdam, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Salmon River Central High School at St. Lawrence Senior High School

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on December 2

12:00 PM ET on December 2 Location: Fort Covington, NY

Fort Covington, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Brushton Moira Senior High School at Franklin Academy High School

Game Time: 3:15 PM ET on December 2

3:15 PM ET on December 2 Location: Malone, NY

Malone, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Tupper Lake Senior High School