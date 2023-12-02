New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:35 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Franklin County, New York, and info on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Franklin County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Chateaugay Central School at Potsdam Senior High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on December 2
- Location: Potsdam, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Salmon River Central High School at St. Lawrence Senior High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Fort Covington, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brushton Moira Senior High School at Franklin Academy High School
- Game Time: 3:15 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Malone, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Tupper Lake Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Tupper Lake, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
