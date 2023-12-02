New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fulton County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Fulton County, New York today, we've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fulton County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Mayfield High School
- Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Mayfield, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Middleburgh JrSr High School at Mayfield High School
- Game Time: 4:45 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Mayfield, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
