Saturday's contest that pits the Providence Friars (3-4) versus the Iona Gaels (2-3) at Alumni Hall (RI) has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 68-56 in favor of Providence, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 2.

The Gaels are coming off of a 67-55 win against Wagner in their last game on Monday.

Iona vs. Providence Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Alumni Hall (RI) in Providence, Rhode Island

Iona vs. Providence Score Prediction

Prediction: Providence 68, Iona 56

Other MAAC Predictions

Iona Schedule Analysis

Iona Leaders

Sierra DeAngelo: 14.4 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)

14.4 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8) Ella Fajardo: 10.4 PTS, 5.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 34.9 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22)

10.4 PTS, 5.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 34.9 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22) Petra Oborilova: 8.4 PTS, 53.3 FG%, 55.6 3PT% (10-for-18)

8.4 PTS, 53.3 FG%, 55.6 3PT% (10-for-18) Judith Gomez: 6.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 32.4 FG%, 19.2 3PT% (5-for-26)

6.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 32.4 FG%, 19.2 3PT% (5-for-26) Natalia Otkhmezuri: 11.0 PTS, 44.9 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)

Iona Performance Insights

The Gaels are being outscored by 4.2 points per game, with a -21 scoring differential overall. They put up 62.6 points per game (240th in college basketball), and allow 66.8 per outing (233rd in college basketball).

