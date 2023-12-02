Will Jimmy Vesey score a goal when the New York Rangers square off against the Nashville Predators on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Jimmy Vesey score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Vesey stats and insights

In four of 19 games this season, Vesey has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game against the Predators this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Vesey has no points on the power play.

Vesey averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 21.7%.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators have conceded 72 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 21 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Vesey recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/29/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 8:58 Home W 3-2 11/27/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 11:11 Home L 5-1 11/25/2023 Bruins 2 1 1 14:25 Home W 7-4 11/24/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:03 Away W 3-1 11/22/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:15 Away W 1-0 11/20/2023 Stars 0 0 0 11:34 Away L 6-3 11/18/2023 Devils 2 2 0 11:14 Away W 5-3 11/12/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 6:14 Home W 4-3 SO 11/9/2023 Wild 0 0 0 12:54 Home W 4-1 11/7/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:40 Home W 5-3

Rangers vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+

MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

