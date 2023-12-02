Will Jonny Brodzinski Score a Goal Against the Predators on December 2?
Should you bet on Jonny Brodzinski to score a goal when the New York Rangers and the Nashville Predators face off on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.
Will Jonny Brodzinski score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)
Brodzinski 2022-23 stats and insights
- In one of 17 games last season, Brodzinski scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- Brodzinski produced zero points on the power play last season.
- Brodzinski's shooting percentage last season was 3.7%. He averaged 1.2 shots per game.
Predators 2022-23 defensive stats
- The Predators ranked 12th in goals against, giving up 236 total goals (2.9 per game) in league action.
- The Predators shut out opponents twice last season. As a team, they averaged 27.3 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.
Rangers vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
