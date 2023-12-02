The Florida International Panthers (2-7) face the Long Island Sharks (1-5) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

LIU vs. Florida International Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida

Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other NEC Games

LIU Stats Insights

The Sharks have shot at a 39.8% rate from the field this season, 8.7 percentage points below the 48.5% shooting opponents of the Panthers have averaged.

The Sharks are the 350th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Panthers sit at 208th.

The Sharks' 65.3 points per game are 12.1 fewer points than the 77.4 the Panthers give up.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

LIU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, LIU scored 7.8 more points per game at home (72) than away (64.2).

The Sharks allowed 73.2 points per game at home last season, and 86.1 on the road.

At home, LIU made 5.5 3-pointers per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged on the road (4.6). LIU's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.4%) than on the road (31.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

LIU Upcoming Schedule