Saturday's contest features the Florida International Panthers (2-7) and the Long Island Sharks (1-5) clashing at Ocean Bank Convocation Center in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 74-72 victory for Florida International according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on December 2.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

LIU vs. Florida International Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Ocean Bank Convocation Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

LIU vs. Florida International Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida International 74, LIU 72

Spread & Total Prediction for LIU vs. Florida International

Computer Predicted Spread: Florida International (-2.5)

Florida International (-2.5) Computer Predicted Total: 146.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

LIU Performance Insights

The Sharks have a -73 scoring differential, falling short by 12.2 points per game. They're putting up 65.3 points per game, 327th in college basketball, and are giving up 77.5 per outing to rank 311th in college basketball.

LIU pulls down 27.2 rebounds per game (352nd in college basketball) while conceding 37.7 per contest to opponents. It is outrebounded by 10.5 boards per game.

LIU makes 6.7 three-pointers per game (244th in college basketball), 2.0 more than its opponents.

LIU has had more turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 14.2 per game (320th in college basketball) while forcing 12.2 (184th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.