The Florida International Panthers (1-3) play the Long Island Sharks (0-3) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

LIU vs. Florida International Game Information

LIU Top Players (2022-23)

Jacob Johnson: 10.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

Florida International Top Players (2022-23)

Arturo Dean: 11.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

LIU vs. Florida International Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Florida International Rank Florida International AVG LIU AVG LIU Rank 141st 73.1 Points Scored 66.7 308th 314th 75.1 Points Allowed 80 355th 335th 28.3 Rebounds 31 233rd 292nd 7.1 Off. Rebounds 7.8 246th 237th 6.8 3pt Made 4.9 352nd 237th 12.3 Assists 14.5 75th 340th 14.3 Turnovers 15.9 361st

