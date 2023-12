There are six games featuring a MAAC team on Saturday in college basketball play.

MAAC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Iona Gaels at Providence Friars 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2 - Radford Highlanders at Niagara Purple Eagles 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Monmouth Hawks at Rider Broncs 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Siena Saints at Albany Great Danes 5:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2 - St. John's Red Storm at Marist Red Foxes 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2 -

