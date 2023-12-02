Saturday's contest features the St. John's Red Storm (3-5) and the Marist Red Foxes (2-4) clashing at McCann Arena in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 72-57 win for heavily favored St. John's (NY) according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 2.

Last time out, the Red Foxes lost 61-45 to Yale on Tuesday.

Marist vs. St. John's (NY) Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: McCann Arena in Poughkeepsie, New York

Marist vs. St. John's (NY) Score Prediction

Prediction: St. John's (NY) 72, Marist 57

Other MAAC Predictions

Marist Schedule Analysis

The Red Foxes defeated the Lafayette Leopards in an 84-76 win on November 15. It was their signature win of the season.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Red Foxes are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 29th-most losses.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Marist is 2-2 (.500%) -- tied for the 23rd-most losses.

Marist Leaders

Zaria Demember-Shazer: 16.8 PTS, 9.3 REB, 35.5 FG%

16.8 PTS, 9.3 REB, 35.5 FG% Jackie Piddock: 10.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.6 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23)

10.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.6 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23) Catie Cunningham: 7.0 PTS, 8.6 REB, 40.0 FG%

7.0 PTS, 8.6 REB, 40.0 FG% Lexie Tarul: 7.2 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (9-for-29)

7.2 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (9-for-29) Julia Corsentino: 10.0 PTS, 41.3 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18)

Marist Performance Insights

The Red Foxes have a -47 scoring differential, falling short by 7.8 points per game. They're putting up 64.5 points per game to rank 217th in college basketball and are allowing 72.3 per outing to rank 309th in college basketball.

