The Marist Red Foxes (2-4) aim to end a three-game losing skid when hosting the St. John's Red Storm (3-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at McCann Arena.

Marist Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: McCann Arena in Poughkeepsie, New York
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MAAC Games

Marist vs. St. John's (NY) Scoring Comparison

  • The Red Storm score an average of 62 points per game, 10.3 fewer points than the 72.3 the Red Foxes allow.
  • The Red Foxes put up seven more points per game (64.5) than the Red Storm allow (57.5).
  • When Marist puts up more than 57.5 points, it is 2-2.
  • St. John's (NY) has a 3-3 record when giving up fewer than 64.5 points.
  • This season the Red Foxes are shooting 39.5% from the field, 3.5% lower than the Red Storm give up.
  • The Red Storm make 42.4% of their shots from the field, 3.2% higher than the Red Foxes' defensive field-goal percentage.

Marist Leaders

  • Zaria Demember-Shazer: 16.8 PTS, 9.3 REB, 35.5 FG%
  • Jackie Piddock: 10 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.6 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23)
  • Catie Cunningham: 7 PTS, 8.6 REB, 40 FG%
  • Lexie Tarul: 7.2 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 31 3PT% (9-for-29)
  • Julia Corsentino: 10 PTS, 41.3 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18)

Marist Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Lehigh L 82-64 Enmarket Arena
11/23/2023 Mercer L 73-67 Enmarket Arena
11/28/2023 @ Yale L 61-45 John J. Lee Amphitheater
12/2/2023 St. John's (NY) - McCann Arena
12/6/2023 Drexel - McCann Arena
12/9/2023 @ Albany - SEFCU Arena

