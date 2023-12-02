The Marist Red Foxes (2-4) aim to end a three-game losing skid when hosting the St. John's Red Storm (3-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at McCann Arena.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Marist Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: McCann Arena in Poughkeepsie, New York

McCann Arena in Poughkeepsie, New York TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other MAAC Games

Marist vs. St. John's (NY) Scoring Comparison

The Red Storm score an average of 62 points per game, 10.3 fewer points than the 72.3 the Red Foxes allow.

The Red Foxes put up seven more points per game (64.5) than the Red Storm allow (57.5).

When Marist puts up more than 57.5 points, it is 2-2.

St. John's (NY) has a 3-3 record when giving up fewer than 64.5 points.

This season the Red Foxes are shooting 39.5% from the field, 3.5% lower than the Red Storm give up.

The Red Storm make 42.4% of their shots from the field, 3.2% higher than the Red Foxes' defensive field-goal percentage.

Marist Leaders

Zaria Demember-Shazer: 16.8 PTS, 9.3 REB, 35.5 FG%

16.8 PTS, 9.3 REB, 35.5 FG% Jackie Piddock: 10 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.6 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23)

10 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.6 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23) Catie Cunningham: 7 PTS, 8.6 REB, 40 FG%

7 PTS, 8.6 REB, 40 FG% Lexie Tarul: 7.2 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 31 3PT% (9-for-29)

7.2 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 31 3PT% (9-for-29) Julia Corsentino: 10 PTS, 41.3 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marist Schedule