How to Watch the Marist vs. St. John's (NY) Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Marist Red Foxes (2-4) aim to end a three-game losing skid when hosting the St. John's Red Storm (3-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at McCann Arena.
Marist Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: McCann Arena in Poughkeepsie, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Marist vs. St. John's (NY) Scoring Comparison
- The Red Storm score an average of 62 points per game, 10.3 fewer points than the 72.3 the Red Foxes allow.
- The Red Foxes put up seven more points per game (64.5) than the Red Storm allow (57.5).
- When Marist puts up more than 57.5 points, it is 2-2.
- St. John's (NY) has a 3-3 record when giving up fewer than 64.5 points.
- This season the Red Foxes are shooting 39.5% from the field, 3.5% lower than the Red Storm give up.
- The Red Storm make 42.4% of their shots from the field, 3.2% higher than the Red Foxes' defensive field-goal percentage.
Marist Leaders
- Zaria Demember-Shazer: 16.8 PTS, 9.3 REB, 35.5 FG%
- Jackie Piddock: 10 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.6 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23)
- Catie Cunningham: 7 PTS, 8.6 REB, 40 FG%
- Lexie Tarul: 7.2 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 31 3PT% (9-for-29)
- Julia Corsentino: 10 PTS, 41.3 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18)
Marist Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Lehigh
|L 82-64
|Enmarket Arena
|11/23/2023
|Mercer
|L 73-67
|Enmarket Arena
|11/28/2023
|@ Yale
|L 61-45
|John J. Lee Amphitheater
|12/2/2023
|St. John's (NY)
|-
|McCann Arena
|12/6/2023
|Drexel
|-
|McCann Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Albany
|-
|SEFCU Arena
