In the upcoming matchup against the Nashville Predators, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Mika Zibanejad to score a goal for the New York Rangers? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Mika Zibanejad score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Zibanejad stats and insights

In four of 21 games this season, Zibanejad has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has taken three shots in one game versus the Predators this season, but has not scored.

On the power play, Zibanejad has accumulated two goals and five assists.

Zibanejad averages 2.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.6%.

Predators defensive stats

On defense, the Predators are allowing 72 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 21 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Zibanejad recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/29/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 20:49 Home W 3-2 11/27/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 21:41 Home L 5-1 11/25/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 19:09 Home W 7-4 11/24/2023 Flyers 2 2 0 17:51 Away W 3-1 11/22/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 20:45 Away W 1-0 11/20/2023 Stars 0 0 0 21:19 Away L 6-3 11/18/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:47 Away W 5-3 11/12/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 23:10 Home W 4-3 SO 11/9/2023 Wild 0 0 0 18:04 Home W 4-1 11/7/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 15:56 Home W 5-3

Rangers vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+

MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

