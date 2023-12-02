Will Mika Zibanejad Score a Goal Against the Predators on December 2?
In the upcoming matchup against the Nashville Predators, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Mika Zibanejad to score a goal for the New York Rangers? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.
Will Mika Zibanejad score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)
Zibanejad stats and insights
- In four of 21 games this season, Zibanejad has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has taken three shots in one game versus the Predators this season, but has not scored.
- On the power play, Zibanejad has accumulated two goals and five assists.
- Zibanejad averages 2.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.6%.
Predators defensive stats
- On defense, the Predators are allowing 72 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.
- So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 21 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Zibanejad recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/29/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|20:49
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/27/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|21:41
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/25/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|19:09
|Home
|W 7-4
|11/24/2023
|Flyers
|2
|2
|0
|17:51
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/22/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|20:45
|Away
|W 1-0
|11/20/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|21:19
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|17:47
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|23:10
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/9/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|18:04
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/7/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|15:56
|Home
|W 5-3
Rangers vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
