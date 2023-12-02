Mika Zibanejad Game Preview: Rangers vs. Predators - December 2
The New York Rangers, with Mika Zibanejad, will be on the ice Saturday at 4:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Nashville Predators. Looking to bet on Zibanejad's props versus the Predators? Scroll down for stats and information.
Mika Zibanejad vs. Predators Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)
Zibanejad Season Stats Insights
- Zibanejad has averaged 19:50 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +8).
- In four of 21 games this year, Zibanejad has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.
- Zibanejad has a point in 11 of 21 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.
- Zibanejad has an assist in eight of 21 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.
- The implied probability is 64.5% that Zibanejad goes over his points over/under based on the odds.
- Zibanejad has an implied probability of 47.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Zibanejad Stats vs. the Predators
- On defense, the Predators are giving up 72 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.
- The team's goal differential (-1) ranks 16th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Nashville
|21
|Games
|3
|16
|Points
|3
|5
|Goals
|1
|11
|Assists
|2
