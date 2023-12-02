The New York Rangers, with Mika Zibanejad, will be on the ice Saturday at 4:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Nashville Predators. Looking to bet on Zibanejad's props versus the Predators? Scroll down for stats and information.

Mika Zibanejad vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Zibanejad Season Stats Insights

Zibanejad has averaged 19:50 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +8).

In four of 21 games this year, Zibanejad has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Zibanejad has a point in 11 of 21 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Zibanejad has an assist in eight of 21 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability is 64.5% that Zibanejad goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Zibanejad has an implied probability of 47.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Zibanejad Stats vs. the Predators

On defense, the Predators are giving up 72 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-1) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 21 Games 3 16 Points 3 5 Goals 1 11 Assists 2

