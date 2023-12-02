The Brooklyn Nets, Mikal Bridges included, take on the Orlando Magic on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In a 129-128 loss to the Hornets (his most recent action) Bridges produced 22 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two steals.

With prop bets available for Bridges, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mikal Bridges Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 21.8 22.9 Rebounds 5.5 6.3 6.8 Assists 3.5 3.9 3.7 PRA -- 32 33.4 PR -- 28.1 29.7 3PM 2.5 2.1 2.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Bridges's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Mikal Bridges Insights vs. the Magic

This season, he's put up 18.8% of the Nets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 17.1 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 13.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.1 per game.

Bridges' opponents, the Magic, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 103.2 possessions per game, while his Nets average 101 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Magic are fifth in the NBA, allowing 108.9 points per contest.

The Magic give up 38.9 rebounds per contest, best in the league.

Allowing 23.1 assists per game, the Magic are the second-ranked squad in the league.

Giving up 11.6 made 3-pointers per contest, the Magic are the sixth-ranked team in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Mikal Bridges vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/14/2023 32 21 5 4 3 0 4

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.