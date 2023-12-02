Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Montgomery County, New York today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Montgomery County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Richfield Springs Senior High School at Oppenheim-Ephratah-St Johnsville High School