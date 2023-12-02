New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Nassau County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:34 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
In Nassau County, New York, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the docket today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Nassau County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hicksville High School at H. Frank Carey High School
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on December 2
- Location: Franklin Square, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.