The Orlando Magic (14-5), on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Barclays Center, will look to build on a nine-game winning run when visiting the Brooklyn Nets (9-9). This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on YES and BSFL.

Nets vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: YES and BSFL

YES and BSFL Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

The Nets' +23 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 116 points per game (11th in the NBA) while giving up 114.7 per outing (20th in the league).

The Magic have a +114 scoring differential, topping opponents by six points per game. They're putting up 114.9 points per game, 12th in the league, and are allowing 108.9 per outing to rank fifth in the NBA.

These two teams rack up a combined 230.9 points per game, 5.4 more points than this matchup's point total.

Opponents of these two teams average 223.6 points per game combined, 1.9 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Brooklyn has compiled a 13-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

Orlando has covered 15 times in 19 games with a spread this year.

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Mikal Bridges 22.5 -120 21.8 Cameron Johnson 15.5 -120 15.2 Spencer Dinwiddie 14.5 -120 14.3 Nicolas Claxton 12.5 +100 13.4 Dorian Finney-Smith 8.5 -125 11.0

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Nets +20000 +10000 - Magic +12500 +5000 -

