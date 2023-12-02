The Orlando Magic (14-5) are only 2.5-point underdogs as they attempt to extend a three-game road win streak when they visit the Brooklyn Nets (9-9) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Barclays Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on YES and BSFL.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Nets vs. Magic Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: YES and BSFL

YES and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nets vs. Magic Score Prediction

Prediction: Nets 115 - Magic 114

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Nets vs Magic Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Nets vs. Magic

Pick ATS: Magic (+ 2.5)

Magic (+ 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Nets (-0.1)

Nets (-0.1) Pick OU: Over (225.5)



Over (225.5) Computer Predicted Total: 227.3

The Nets have covered the spread less often than the Magic this year, recording an ATS record of 13-5-0, compared to the 15-4-0 mark of the Magic.

As a 2.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Orlando is 8-2 against the spread compared to the 4-1 ATS record Brooklyn racks up as a 2.5-point favorite.

Brooklyn's games have gone over the total 55.6% of the time this season (10 out of 18), which is more often than Orlando's games have (nine out of 19).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Magic are 7-5, while the Nets are 6-1 as moneyline favorites.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Nets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nets Performance Insights

With 116 points per game on offense, the Nets are 11th in the NBA. On defense, they cede 114.7 points per contest, which ranks 20th in the league.

Brooklyn is allowing 43.9 boards per game this year (12th-ranked in NBA), but it has thrived by grabbing 47.7 rebounds per game (best).

This year, the Nets rank 15th in the league in assists, averaging 25.8 per game.

Brooklyn ranks 10th in the NBA at 12.8 turnovers per game, but it is forcing 10.8 turnovers per game, which ranks worst in the league.

The Nets are thriving in terms of three-point shooting, as they rank third-best in the league in treys (15.3 per game) and second-best in shooting percentage from beyond the arc (38.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.