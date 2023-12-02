The Orlando Magic (8-5), on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Barclays Center, battle the Brooklyn Nets (6-7). The game tips at 7:00 PM ET on YES and BSFL.

Nets vs. Magic Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: YES, BSFL

Nets Players to Watch

Cameron Thomas averages 33.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Ben Simmons averages 8.3 points, 10.0 boards and 8.3 assists per game, shooting 60.0% from the floor.

Mikal Bridges puts up 20.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest, shooting 52.4% from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made treys per contest.

Dorian Finney-Smith puts up 13.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Royce O'Neale puts up 8.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. At the other end he averages 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Magic Players to Watch

Franz Wagner is averaging 21.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. He's also draining 39.3% of his shots from the floor and 37.5% from 3-point range, with 3.0 triples per contest.

Cole Anthony is putting up 19.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest. He's sinking 51.9% of his shots from the field and 44.4% from 3-point range, with 2.0 triples per game.

The Magic are getting 13.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game from Paolo Banchero this season.

Jalen Suggs gives the Magic 9.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while posting 2.0 steals (eighth in league) and 1.0 block.

Markelle Fultz gives the Magic 9.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per contest while delivering 1.5 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Nets vs. Magic Stat Comparison

Nets Magic 113.1 Points Avg. 109.4 113.8 Points Allowed Avg. 106.6 46.7% Field Goal % 45.3% 38.2% Three Point % 33.0%

