Nets vs. Magic December 2 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 2:18 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Orlando Magic (8-5), on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Barclays Center, battle the Brooklyn Nets (6-7). The game tips at 7:00 PM ET on YES and BSFL.
Nets vs. Magic Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: YES, BSFL
Nets Players to Watch
- Cameron Thomas averages 33.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Ben Simmons averages 8.3 points, 10.0 boards and 8.3 assists per game, shooting 60.0% from the floor.
- Mikal Bridges puts up 20.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest, shooting 52.4% from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made treys per contest.
- Dorian Finney-Smith puts up 13.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocks.
- Royce O'Neale puts up 8.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. At the other end he averages 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocks.
Magic Players to Watch
- Franz Wagner is averaging 21.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. He's also draining 39.3% of his shots from the floor and 37.5% from 3-point range, with 3.0 triples per contest.
- Cole Anthony is putting up 19.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest. He's sinking 51.9% of his shots from the field and 44.4% from 3-point range, with 2.0 triples per game.
- The Magic are getting 13.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game from Paolo Banchero this season.
- Jalen Suggs gives the Magic 9.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while posting 2.0 steals (eighth in league) and 1.0 block.
- Markelle Fultz gives the Magic 9.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per contest while delivering 1.5 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
Nets vs. Magic Stat Comparison
|Nets
|Magic
|113.1
|Points Avg.
|109.4
|113.8
|Points Allowed Avg.
|106.6
|46.7%
|Field Goal %
|45.3%
|38.2%
|Three Point %
|33.0%
