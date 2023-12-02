The Orlando Magic (14-5) are only 2.5-point underdogs as they look to extend a three-game road winning streak when they visit the Brooklyn Nets (9-9) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Barclays Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on YES and BSFL. The matchup has an over/under of 225.5.

Nets vs. Magic Odds & Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: YES and BSFL

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nets -2.5 225.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nets Betting Records & Stats

In 11 games this season, Brooklyn and its opponents have scored more than 225.5 total points.

Brooklyn's outings this year have an average point total of 230.7, 5.2 more points than this game's over/under.

The Nets' ATS record is 13-5-0 this season.

This season, Brooklyn has been favored seven times and won six of those games.

This season, Brooklyn has won four of its five games when favored by at least -140 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nets have a 58.3% chance to win.

Nets vs Magic Additional Info

Nets vs. Magic Over/Under Stats

Games Over 225.5 % of Games Over 225.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nets 11 61.1% 116 230.9 114.7 223.6 225.2 Magic 9 47.4% 114.9 230.9 108.9 223.6 224.0

Additional Nets Insights & Trends

The Nets have a 6-4 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall in their past 10 games.

The Nets have hit the over in five of their last 10 games.

Brooklyn sports a better record against the spread in home games (8-3-0) than it does in away games (5-2-0).

The Nets score 7.1 more points per game (116) than the Magic allow (108.9).

When Brooklyn scores more than 108.9 points, it is 11-3 against the spread and 7-7 overall.

Nets vs. Magic Betting Splits

Nets and Magic Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nets 13-5 4-1 10-8 Magic 15-4 8-2 9-10

Nets vs. Magic Point Insights

Nets Magic 116 Points Scored (PG) 114.9 11 NBA Rank (PPG) 12 11-3 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 9-1 7-7 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 9-1 114.7 Points Allowed (PG) 108.9 20 NBA Rank (PAPG) 5 9-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 10-0 8-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 9-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.