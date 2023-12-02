The Orlando Magic (14-5) are only 2.5-point underdogs as they look to extend a three-game road winning streak when they visit the Brooklyn Nets (9-9) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Barclays Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on YES and BSFL. The matchup has an over/under of 225.5.

Nets vs. Magic Odds & Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
  • TV: YES and BSFL

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Nets -2.5 225.5

Nets Betting Records & Stats

  • In 11 games this season, Brooklyn and its opponents have scored more than 225.5 total points.
  • Brooklyn's outings this year have an average point total of 230.7, 5.2 more points than this game's over/under.
  • The Nets' ATS record is 13-5-0 this season.
  • This season, Brooklyn has been favored seven times and won six of those games.
  • This season, Brooklyn has won four of its five games when favored by at least -140 on the moneyline.
  • Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nets have a 58.3% chance to win.

Nets vs Magic Additional Info

Nets vs. Magic Over/Under Stats

Games Over 225.5 % of Games Over 225.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Nets 11 61.1% 116 230.9 114.7 223.6 225.2
Magic 9 47.4% 114.9 230.9 108.9 223.6 224.0

Additional Nets Insights & Trends

  • The Nets have a 6-4 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall in their past 10 games.
  • The Nets have hit the over in five of their last 10 games.
  • Brooklyn sports a better record against the spread in home games (8-3-0) than it does in away games (5-2-0).
  • The Nets score 7.1 more points per game (116) than the Magic allow (108.9).
  • When Brooklyn scores more than 108.9 points, it is 11-3 against the spread and 7-7 overall.

Nets vs. Magic Betting Splits

Nets and Magic Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Nets 13-5 4-1 10-8
Magic 15-4 8-2 9-10

Nets vs. Magic Point Insights

Nets Magic
116
Points Scored (PG)
 114.9
11
NBA Rank (PPG)
 12
11-3
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 9-1
7-7
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 9-1
114.7
Points Allowed (PG)
 108.9
20
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 5
9-0
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 10-0
8-1
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 9-1

