Nets vs. Magic: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Orlando Magic (14-5) are only 2.5-point underdogs as they look to extend a three-game road winning streak when they visit the Brooklyn Nets (9-9) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Barclays Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on YES and BSFL. The matchup has an over/under of 225.5.
Nets vs. Magic Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: YES and BSFL
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nets
|-2.5
|225.5
Nets Betting Records & Stats
- In 11 games this season, Brooklyn and its opponents have scored more than 225.5 total points.
- Brooklyn's outings this year have an average point total of 230.7, 5.2 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Nets' ATS record is 13-5-0 this season.
- This season, Brooklyn has been favored seven times and won six of those games.
- This season, Brooklyn has won four of its five games when favored by at least -140 on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nets have a 58.3% chance to win.
Nets vs Magic Additional Info
Nets vs. Magic Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 225.5
|% of Games Over 225.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nets
|11
|61.1%
|116
|230.9
|114.7
|223.6
|225.2
|Magic
|9
|47.4%
|114.9
|230.9
|108.9
|223.6
|224.0
Additional Nets Insights & Trends
- The Nets have a 6-4 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall in their past 10 games.
- The Nets have hit the over in five of their last 10 games.
- Brooklyn sports a better record against the spread in home games (8-3-0) than it does in away games (5-2-0).
- The Nets score 7.1 more points per game (116) than the Magic allow (108.9).
- When Brooklyn scores more than 108.9 points, it is 11-3 against the spread and 7-7 overall.
Nets vs. Magic Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nets
|13-5
|4-1
|10-8
|Magic
|15-4
|8-2
|9-10
Nets vs. Magic Point Insights
|Nets
|Magic
|116
|114.9
|11
|12
|11-3
|9-1
|7-7
|9-1
|114.7
|108.9
|20
|5
|9-0
|10-0
|8-1
|9-1
