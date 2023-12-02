The Brooklyn Nets (9-9) have five players on the injury report for their matchup against the Orlando Magic (14-5) at Barclays Center on Saturday, December 2 at 7:00 PM ET.

The Nets head into this matchup on the heels of a 129-128 loss to the Hornets on Thursday. Cameron Thomas' team-leading 26 points paced the Nets in the losing effort.

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Noah Clowney PF Out Shoulder 0 1 0 Lonnie Walker IV SG Out Hamstring 14.6 2.6 1.6 Dariq Whitehead SF Out Foot 1 0 0 Dennis Smith Jr. PG Questionable Back 5.8 2.3 3.2 Ben Simmons PG Out Hip 6.5 10.8 6.7

Orlando Magic Injury Report Today

Magic Injuries: Wendell Carter Jr.: Out (Hand), Markelle Fultz: Out (Knee), Jonathan Isaac: Questionable (Ankle)

Nets vs. Magic Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: YES and BSFL

YES and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Nets vs. Magic Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nets -2.5 225.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.