Nets vs. Magic Injury Report Today - December 2
The Brooklyn Nets (9-9) have five players on the injury report for their matchup against the Orlando Magic (14-5) at Barclays Center on Saturday, December 2 at 7:00 PM ET.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
The Nets head into this matchup on the heels of a 129-128 loss to the Hornets on Thursday. Cameron Thomas' team-leading 26 points paced the Nets in the losing effort.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Noah Clowney
|PF
|Out
|Shoulder
|0
|1
|0
|Lonnie Walker IV
|SG
|Out
|Hamstring
|14.6
|2.6
|1.6
|Dariq Whitehead
|SF
|Out
|Foot
|1
|0
|0
|Dennis Smith Jr.
|PG
|Questionable
|Back
|5.8
|2.3
|3.2
|Ben Simmons
|PG
|Out
|Hip
|6.5
|10.8
|6.7
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Orlando Magic Injury Report Today
Magic Injuries: Wendell Carter Jr.: Out (Hand), Markelle Fultz: Out (Knee), Jonathan Isaac: Questionable (Ankle)
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Nets vs. Magic Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: YES and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Nets vs. Magic Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Nets
|-2.5
|225.5
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.