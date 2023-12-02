The Orlando Magic (14-5) will try to extend a nine-game win streak when they visit the Brooklyn Nets (9-9) on December 2, 2023 at Barclays Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nets and Magic.

Nets vs. Magic Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Fubo

Nets vs Magic Additional Info

Nets Stats Insights

The Nets make 47.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points higher than the Magic have allowed to their opponents (47.0%).

In games Brooklyn shoots higher than 47.0% from the field, it is 4-6 overall.

The Nets are the best rebounding team in the league, the Magic rank 15th.

The 116.0 points per game the Nets score are 7.1 more points than the Magic allow (108.9).

When Brooklyn puts up more than 108.9 points, it is 7-7.

Nets Home & Away Comparison

The Nets are scoring 113.6 points per game at home. On the road, they are faring better on offense, averaging 119.7 points per contest.

Brooklyn is giving up 110.6 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 10.5 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (121.1).

In terms of three-point shooting, the Nets have played worse in home games this year, sinking 15.0 threes per game with a 37.2% three-point percentage, compared to 15.9 per game and a 41.9% percentage in away games.

