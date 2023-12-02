How to Watch the Nets vs. Magic Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Orlando Magic (14-5) will try to extend a nine-game win streak when they visit the Brooklyn Nets (9-9) on December 2, 2023 at Barclays Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nets and Magic
Nets vs. Magic Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
Nets vs Magic Additional Info
Nets Stats Insights
- The Nets make 47.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points higher than the Magic have allowed to their opponents (47.0%).
- In games Brooklyn shoots higher than 47.0% from the field, it is 4-6 overall.
- The Nets are the best rebounding team in the league, the Magic rank 15th.
- The 116.0 points per game the Nets score are 7.1 more points than the Magic allow (108.9).
- When Brooklyn puts up more than 108.9 points, it is 7-7.
Nets Home & Away Comparison
- The Nets are scoring 113.6 points per game at home. On the road, they are faring better on offense, averaging 119.7 points per contest.
- Brooklyn is giving up 110.6 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 10.5 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (121.1).
- In terms of three-point shooting, the Nets have played worse in home games this year, sinking 15.0 threes per game with a 37.2% three-point percentage, compared to 15.9 per game and a 41.9% percentage in away games.
Nets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Noah Clowney
|Out
|Shoulder
|Lonnie Walker IV
|Out
|Hamstring
|Dariq Whitehead
|Out
|Foot
|Dennis Smith Jr.
|Questionable
|Back
|Ben Simmons
|Out
|Hip
