Mikal Bridges and Paolo Banchero are two of the players with prop bets available when the Brooklyn Nets and the Orlando Magic play at Barclays Center on Saturday (tipping at 7:00 PM ET).

Nets vs. Magic Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: YES and BSFL
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Brooklyn, New York
  • Venue: Barclays Center

Nets vs Magic Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Brooklyn Nets

Mikal Bridges Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
22.5 (Over: -108) 5.5 (Over: -118) 3.5 (Over: -149) 2.5 (Over: +148)
  • The 22.5 points prop total set for Bridges on Saturday is 0.7 more than his season scoring average (21.8).
  • His per-game rebound average of 6.3 is 0.8 more than his prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (5.5).
  • Bridges' season-long assist average -- 3.9 per game -- is 0.4 higher than Saturday's assist prop bet total (3.5).
  • Bridges has knocked down 2.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 less than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).

Spencer Dinwiddie Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
14.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -114) 7.5 (Over: -102) 2.5 (Over: +150)
  • Spencer Dinwiddie's 14.3-point scoring average is 0.2 less than Saturday's over/under.
  • He has collected 4.0 rebounds per game, 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Saturday.
  • Dinwiddie has picked up 6.5 assists per game, 1.0 fewer than Saturday's over/under (7.5).
  • He has connected on 2.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under on Saturday.

Dorian Finney-Smith Props

PTS REB 3PM
8.5 (Over: -122) 4.5 (Over: -147) 1.5 (Over: -185)
  • The 8.5-point over/under for Dorian Finney-Smith on Saturday is 2.5 lower than his scoring average.
  • He has grabbed 5.5 boards per game, 1.0 more than his over/under for Saturday's game.
  • Finney-Smith has connected on 2.7 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Saturday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Orlando Magic

Paolo Banchero Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
19.5 (Over: -115) 7.5 (Over: +106) 4.5 (Over: +124) 1.5 (Over: +130)
  • Banchero is averaging 19.5 points in the 2023-24 season, the same as Saturday's prop total.
  • He has grabbed 6.7 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Saturday's game (7.5).
  • Banchero's assist average -- 4.7 -- is higher than Saturday's assist prop bet (4.5).
  • Banchero averages 1.4 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Saturday (1.5).

Franz Wagner Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
20.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: +102) 3.5 (Over: +114) 1.5 (Over: -120)
  • The 20.5 points prop bet set for Franz Wagner on Saturday is 0.2 fewer points than his scoring average on the season (20.7).
  • He has averaged 0.2 more rebounds per game (5.7) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (5.5).
  • Wagner has averaged 3.4 assists per game this season, 0.1 less than his prop bet on Saturday (3.5).
  • Wagner has averaged 1.6 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

