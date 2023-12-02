Mikal Bridges and Paolo Banchero are two of the players with prop bets available when the Brooklyn Nets and the Orlando Magic play at Barclays Center on Saturday (tipping at 7:00 PM ET).

Nets vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: YES and BSFL

YES and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Nets vs Magic Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Brooklyn Nets

Mikal Bridges Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -108) 5.5 (Over: -118) 3.5 (Over: -149) 2.5 (Over: +148)

The 22.5 points prop total set for Bridges on Saturday is 0.7 more than his season scoring average (21.8).

His per-game rebound average of 6.3 is 0.8 more than his prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (5.5).

Bridges' season-long assist average -- 3.9 per game -- is 0.4 higher than Saturday's assist prop bet total (3.5).

Bridges has knocked down 2.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 less than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).

Spencer Dinwiddie Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 14.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -114) 7.5 (Over: -102) 2.5 (Over: +150)

Spencer Dinwiddie's 14.3-point scoring average is 0.2 less than Saturday's over/under.

He has collected 4.0 rebounds per game, 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Saturday.

Dinwiddie has picked up 6.5 assists per game, 1.0 fewer than Saturday's over/under (7.5).

He has connected on 2.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under on Saturday.

Dorian Finney-Smith Props

PTS REB 3PM 8.5 (Over: -122) 4.5 (Over: -147) 1.5 (Over: -185)

The 8.5-point over/under for Dorian Finney-Smith on Saturday is 2.5 lower than his scoring average.

He has grabbed 5.5 boards per game, 1.0 more than his over/under for Saturday's game.

Finney-Smith has connected on 2.7 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Saturday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Orlando Magic

Paolo Banchero Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -115) 7.5 (Over: +106) 4.5 (Over: +124) 1.5 (Over: +130)

Banchero is averaging 19.5 points in the 2023-24 season, the same as Saturday's prop total.

He has grabbed 6.7 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Saturday's game (7.5).

Banchero's assist average -- 4.7 -- is higher than Saturday's assist prop bet (4.5).

Banchero averages 1.4 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Saturday (1.5).

Franz Wagner Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: +102) 3.5 (Over: +114) 1.5 (Over: -120)

The 20.5 points prop bet set for Franz Wagner on Saturday is 0.2 fewer points than his scoring average on the season (20.7).

He has averaged 0.2 more rebounds per game (5.7) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (5.5).

Wagner has averaged 3.4 assists per game this season, 0.1 less than his prop bet on Saturday (3.5).

Wagner has averaged 1.6 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

