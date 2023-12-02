Spencer Dinwiddie is one of the players to watch on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, when the Brooklyn Nets (9-9) square off against the Orlando Magic (14-5) at Barclays Center.

How to Watch Nets vs. Magic

Game Day: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York How to Watch on TV: YES, BSFL

Nets' Last Game

The Nets lost their most recent game to the Hornets, 129-128, on Thursday. Cameron Thomas led the way with 26 points, plus two rebounds and one assist.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Cameron Thomas 26 2 1 0 1 2 Mikal Bridges 22 9 4 2 0 2 Nicolas Claxton 20 14 2 1 2 0

Nets vs Magic Additional Info

Nets Players to Watch

Mikal Bridges is putting up 21.8 points, 3.9 assists and 6.3 boards per game.

Dinwiddie averages 14.3 points, 4.0 boards and 6.5 assists per game, shooting 39.9% from the field and 34.8% from downtown, with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Dorian Finney-Smith is posting 11.0 points, 1.4 assists and 5.5 boards per game.

Royce O'Neale's numbers on the season are 8.5 points, 5.4 boards and 3.2 assists per contest, shooting 38.3% from the floor and 40.7% from downtown, with 2.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Thomas' numbers on the season are 26.8 points, 3.6 boards and 2.0 assists per contest, shooting 48.4% from the field and 32.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Mikal Bridges 22.9 6.8 3.7 1.1 0.1 2.2 Spencer Dinwiddie 17.1 4.8 7.4 0.9 0.2 2.3 Cameron Johnson 15.5 5.9 2.9 0.8 0.1 2.5 Nicolas Claxton 11.4 7.3 1.0 0.6 2.2 0.0 Lonnie Walker IV 13.5 2.7 1.4 0.5 0.3 2.8

