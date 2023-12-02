The South Florida Bulls and the Syracuse Orange take the field in the Boca Raton Bowl in college football postseason action in 2023, a key matchup featuring the state of New York.

College Football Games to Watch in New York on TV This Week

Richmond Spiders at Albany (NY) Great Danes

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, December 2
  • Venue: Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Albany (NY) Great Danes at Idaho Vandals

  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, December 9
  • Venue: Kibbie Dome
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Albany (NY) Great Danes at South Dakota State Jackrabbits

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: Friday, December 15
  • Venue: Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Fubo

South Florida Bulls at Syracuse Orange

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Date: Thursday, December 21
  • Venue: FAU Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Syracuse (-3)

