Local College Football Bowl Season TV Schedule & Streaming Info in New York
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The 2023 college football postseason schedule has quality competition on the docket, including those involving New York schools. Among those contests is the South Florida Bulls squaring off against the Syracuse Orange in the Boca Raton Bowl.
Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!
Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!
College Football Games to Watch in New York on TV This Week
Richmond Spiders at Albany (NY) Great Danes
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 2
- Venue: Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Albany (NY) Great Danes at Idaho Vandals
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 9
- Venue: Kibbie Dome
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Albany (NY) Great Danes at South Dakota State Jackrabbits
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Friday, December 15
- Venue: Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
South Florida Bulls at Syracuse Orange
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Thursday, December 21
- Venue: FAU Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Syracuse (-3)
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.