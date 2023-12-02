Local College Football Bowl Season TV Schedule & Streaming Info in New York
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 9:59 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The South Florida Bulls and the Syracuse Orange hit the field in the Boca Raton Bowl in college football postseason action in 2023, a key matchup featuring the state of New York.
College Football Games to Watch in New York on TV This Week
Richmond Spiders at Albany (NY) Great Danes
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 2
- Venue: Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Albany (NY) Great Danes at Idaho Vandals
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 9
- Venue: Kibbie Dome
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
South Florida Bulls at Syracuse Orange
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Thursday, December 21
- Venue: FAU Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Favorite: Syracuse (-3.5)
