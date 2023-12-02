Local College Football Bowl Season TV Schedule & Streaming Info in New York
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 9:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2023 college football postseason schedule has quality competition in store, including those involving New York schools. Among those contests is the South Florida Bulls playing the Syracuse Orange in the Boca Raton Bowl.
College Football Games to Watch in New York on TV This Week
Richmond Spiders at Albany (NY) Great Danes
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 2
- Venue: Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Albany (NY) Great Danes at Idaho Vandals
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 9
- Venue: Kibbie Dome
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
South Florida Bulls at Syracuse Orange
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Thursday, December 21
- Venue: FAU Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Favorite: Syracuse (-3.5)
