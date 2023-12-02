The Richmond Spiders and the Albany (NY) Great Danes square off in the NCAA Division I Championship - Second Round for college football postseason action in 2023, a key matchup featuring the state of New York.

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!

College Football Games to Watch in New York on TV This Week

Richmond Spiders at Albany (NY) Great Danes

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Venue: Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium

Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Albany (NY) Great Danes at Idaho Vandals

Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, December 9

Saturday, December 9 Venue: Kibbie Dome

Kibbie Dome TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Albany (NY) Great Danes at South Dakota State Jackrabbits

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Friday, December 15

Friday, December 15 Venue: Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium

Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

South Florida Bulls at Syracuse Orange

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Venue: FAU Stadium

FAU Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Syracuse (-3)

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!