Saturday's game that pits the Niagara Purple Eagles (2-5) versus the Radford Highlanders (2-6) at Gallagher Center has a projected final score of 72-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Niagara, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 2.

The Purple Eagles are coming off of a 114-44 loss to Maryland in their most recent game on Wednesday.

Niagara vs. Radford Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Gallagher Center in Lewiston, New York

Niagara vs. Radford Score Prediction

Prediction: Niagara 72, Radford 63

Other MAAC Predictions

Niagara Schedule Analysis

The Purple Eagles defeated the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies in a 75-51 win on November 8. It was their best victory of the season.

The Purple Eagles have three losses versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the eighth-most in the nation.

The Purple Eagles have two losses to Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 28th-most in the country.

Niagara Leaders

Chardonnay Hartley: 11.4 PTS, 2.9 STL, 26.5 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21)

11.4 PTS, 2.9 STL, 26.5 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21) Amelia Strong: 8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.9 FG%

8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.9 FG% Destiny Strother: 11 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 34 3PT% (17-for-50)

11 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 34 3PT% (17-for-50) Aaliyah Parker: 14.7 PTS, 2.7 STL, 38.6 FG%

14.7 PTS, 2.7 STL, 38.6 FG% Alyssa Rossignol: 4.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 30.4 FG%

Niagara Performance Insights

The Purple Eagles are being outscored by 21.3 points per game with a -149 scoring differential overall. They put up 65 points per game (207th in college basketball) and allow 86.3 per outing (357th in college basketball).

