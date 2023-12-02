The Niagara Purple Eagles (2-5) take a three-game skid into a home contest against the Radford Highlanders (2-6), who have dropped six straight. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!

Niagara Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Gallagher Center in Lewiston, New York TV: ESPN+

Niagara vs. Radford Scoring Comparison

The Highlanders' 56.1 points per game are 30.2 fewer points than the 86.3 the Purple Eagles allow.

The Purple Eagles score just 0.4 more points per game (65.0) than the Highlanders allow (64.6).

Niagara has a 2-3 record when putting up more than 64.6 points.

Radford is 2-3 when giving up fewer than 65.0 points.

This season the Purple Eagles are shooting 35.2% from the field, 7.1% lower than the Highlanders give up.

The Highlanders make 37.4% of their shots from the field, 13.9% lower than the Purple Eagles' defensive field-goal percentage.

Niagara Leaders

Chardonnay Hartley: 11.4 PTS, 2.9 STL, 26.5 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21)

11.4 PTS, 2.9 STL, 26.5 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21) Amelia Strong: 8.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.9 FG%

8.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.9 FG% Destiny Strother: 11.0 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 34.0 3PT% (17-for-50)

11.0 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 34.0 3PT% (17-for-50) Aaliyah Parker: 14.7 PTS, 2.7 STL, 38.6 FG%

14.7 PTS, 2.7 STL, 38.6 FG% Alyssa Rossignol: 4.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 30.4 FG%

