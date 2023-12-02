In the upcoming contest versus the Nashville Predators, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Nick Bonino to light the lamp for the New York Rangers? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Nick Bonino score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Bonino stats and insights

Bonino has scored in one of 21 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game versus the Predators this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.

Bonino has zero points on the power play.

He has an 8.3% shooting percentage, attempting 0.6 shots per game.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 72 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 21 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Bonino recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/29/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 12:12 Home W 3-2 11/27/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 10:19 Home L 5-1 11/25/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 11:54 Home W 7-4 11/24/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:25 Away W 3-1 11/22/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:10 Away W 1-0 11/20/2023 Stars 1 0 1 12:14 Away L 6-3 11/18/2023 Devils 0 0 0 10:58 Away W 5-3 11/12/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 11:44 Home W 4-3 SO 11/9/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:33 Home W 4-1 11/7/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:24 Home W 5-3

Rangers vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+

MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

