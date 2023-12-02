The Brooklyn Nets, Nicolas Claxton included, face the Orlando Magic on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Claxton, in his last game (November 30 loss against the Hornets), put up 20 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks.

In this piece we'll break down Claxton's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Nicolas Claxton Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 12.5 13.4 Rebounds 8.5 8.9 Assists -- 1.6 PRA -- 23.9 PR -- 22.3



Nicolas Claxton Insights vs. the Magic

Claxton is responsible for attempting 4.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.9 per game.

The Nets rank 27th in possessions per game with 101. His opponents, the Magic, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 10th with 103.2 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Magic have conceded 108.9 points per contest, which is fifth-best in the league.

The Magic are the best squad in the NBA, allowing 38.9 rebounds per game.

The Magic allow 23.1 assists per game, second-ranked in the league.

Nicolas Claxton vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/14/2023 21 8 6 0 0 2 1

