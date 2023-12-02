New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Onondaga County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 1:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Onondaga County, New York today by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Onondaga County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
General Brown Senior High School at Skaneateles Senior High School
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Skaneateles, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Westhill Senior High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Syracuse, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
William Nottingham High School at Bishop Grimes Senior High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on December 2
- Location: East Syracuse, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Fayetteville-Manlius Senior High School
- Game Time: 5:15 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Manlius, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cicero-North Syracuse High School at Christian Brothers Academy - Syracuse
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Syracuse, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.