Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Onondaga County, New York today by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Onondaga County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today

General Brown Senior High School at Skaneateles Senior High School

Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on December 2

12:30 PM ET on December 2 Location: Skaneateles, NY

Skaneateles, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Westhill Senior High School

Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on December 2

1:30 PM ET on December 2 Location: Syracuse, NY

Syracuse, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

William Nottingham High School at Bishop Grimes Senior High School

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on December 2

3:30 PM ET on December 2 Location: East Syracuse, NY

East Syracuse, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Fayetteville-Manlius Senior High School

Game Time: 5:15 PM ET on December 2

5:15 PM ET on December 2 Location: Manlius, NY

Manlius, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Cicero-North Syracuse High School at Christian Brothers Academy - Syracuse