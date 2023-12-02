New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Otsego County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:33 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Otsego County, New York today. Info on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Otsego County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Richfield Springs Senior High School at Oppenheim-Ephratah-St Johnsville High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on December 2
- Location: Saint Johnsville, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Argyle Central School at Cherry Valley-Springfield Senior High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Cherry Valley, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
