There are three games on the college basketball schedule on Saturday that feature Patriot teams. That includes the Cornell Big Red versus the Bucknell Bison.

Patriot Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Cornell Big Red at Bucknell Bison 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) American Eagles at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2 -

