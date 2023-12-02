The New York Rangers (off a victory in their most recent game) and the Nashville Predators (off a loss) will clash on Saturday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Check out the Rangers-Predators game on MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+.

Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Rangers vs Predators Additional Info

Rangers vs. Predators Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/19/2023 Rangers Predators 4-1 NAS

Rangers Stats & Trends

The Rangers have given up 51 total goals (just 2.4 per game), ranking second in league play for the fewest goals against.

The Rangers rank 16th in the league with 69 goals scored (3.3 per game).

In the last 10 games, the Rangers have gone 8-2-0 (90.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Rangers have given up 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) during that time.

Rangers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Artemi Panarin 21 12 18 30 12 8 0% Chris Kreider 21 13 7 20 11 5 29.2% Vincent Trocheck 21 5 13 18 9 13 63.3% Mika Zibanejad 21 5 11 16 10 11 56.3% Erik Gustafsson 21 3 12 15 11 10 -

Predators Stats & Trends

The Predators have allowed 72 total goals this season (3.3 per game), 19th in the NHL.

With 71 goals (3.2 per game), the Predators have the NHL's 13th-ranked offense.

Over the last 10 contests, the Predators have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Predators have allowed 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over those 10 outings.

They have put up 37 goals during that time.

Predators Key Players