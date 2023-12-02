The New York Rangers (16-4-1) have -135 moneyline odds to win when they go on the road for a game against the Nashville Predators (11-11), who have +110 moneyline odds, on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET on MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+.

Rangers vs. Predators Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+

MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+ Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Rangers vs. Predators Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Predators Betting Trends

New York and its opponent have combined to score more than 6 goals in 10 of 21 games this season.

The Rangers are 13-3 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.

The Predators have been an underdog in 12 games this season, with five upset wins (41.7%).

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter, New York has compiled a 6-3 record (winning 66.7% of its games).

Nashville has a record of 4-4 in games when bookmakers list the team at +110 or longer on the moneyline.

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 8-2-0 6-4 5-4-1 6.1 3.5 2.5 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 8-2-0 3.5 2.5 7 25.9% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 4-6 5-4-1 6.2 3.7 3.4 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 3.7 3.4 6 15.0% Record as ML Favorite 5-1 Record as ML Underdog 3-1 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 2-3 Record as ML Underdog 2-1 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4

