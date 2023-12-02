The New York Rangers (16-4-1) and Nashville Predators (11-11) square off at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, December 2 at 4:30 PM ET on MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+. The Rangers took down the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 in their most recent outing, while the Predators are coming off a 6-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

During the last 10 contests for the Rangers (8-2-0), their offense has totaled 35 goals while their defense has allowed 25 goals. They have recorded 27 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored seven goals (25.9%).

Prepare for this matchup by checking out our pick for who will emerge with the victory in Saturday's hockey action.

Rangers vs. Predators Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projection model for this encounter expects a final tally of Rangers 4, Predators 3.

Moneyline Pick: Rangers (-135)

Rangers (-135) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average) Spread Pick: Predators (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rangers vs Predators Additional Info

Rangers Splits and Trends

The Rangers are 16-4-1 overall and 3-1-4 in overtime contests.

New York has won all six of its games that were decided by one goal.

In the three games this season the Rangers recorded just one goal, they've finished 1-2-0 (two points).

New York has won both games this season when it scored a pair of goals (2-0-0, four points).

The Rangers are 13-2-1 in the 16 games when they have scored more than two goals (to record 27 points).

In the 12 games when New York has recorded a single power-play goal, it went 8-4-0 to record 16 points.

In the 12 games when it outshot its opponent, New York is 11-1-0 (22 points).

The Rangers' opponents have had more shots in nine games. The Rangers went 5-3-1 in those matchups (11 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Predators AVG Predators Rank 12th 3.29 Goals Scored 3.23 15th 3rd 2.43 Goals Allowed 3.27 18th 21st 29.9 Shots 30.8 16th 11th 29.5 Shots Allowed 30.3 15th 3rd 29.23% Power Play % 19.1% 18th 7th 85.71% Penalty Kill % 73.61% 27th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Rangers vs. Predators Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+

MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.