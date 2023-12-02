Artemi Panarin and Filip Forsberg will be two of the best players to watch when the New York Rangers play the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, December 2 at 4:30 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Predators Game Information

Rangers Players to Watch

One of New York's most productive offensive players this season is Panarin, with 30 points (12 goals, 18 assists) and an average ice time of 19:33 per game.

Chris Kreider has 13 goals and seven assists, equaling 20 points (one per game).

Vincent Trocheck has 18 points for New York, via five goals and 13 assists.

Jonathan Quick (6-0-1) has a 2.0 goals against average and a .931% save percentage (fourth-best in league).

Predators Players to Watch

Nashville's Forsberg has recorded 15 assists and 12 goals in 22 games. That's good for 27 points.

With 19 total points (0.9 per game), including 10 goals and nine assists through 22 games, Ryan O'Reilly is key for Nashville's offense.

This season, Roman Josi has four goals and 12 assists for New York.

In the crease, Nashville's Kevin Lankinen is 3-1-0 this season, amassing 151 saves and giving up 15 goals (2.8 goals against average) with a .910 save percentage (24th in the league).

Rangers vs. Predators Stat Comparison

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Predators AVG Predators Rank 12th 3.29 Goals Scored 3.23 15th 3rd 2.43 Goals Allowed 3.27 18th 21st 29.9 Shots 30.8 16th 10th 29.5 Shots Allowed 30.3 15th 3rd 29.23% Power Play % 19.1% 18th 7th 85.71% Penalty Kill % 73.61% 28th

