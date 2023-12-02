The New York Rangers (16-4-1) and Nashville Predators (11-11) meet at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, December 2 at 4:30 PM ET on MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+. The Rangers knocked off the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 in their last game, while the Predators are coming off a 6-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild.

Rangers vs. Predators Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Rangers (-135) Predators (+110) 6 Rangers (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rangers Betting Insights

The Rangers have been favored on the moneyline 16 times this season, and have gone 13-3 in those games.

New York is 6-3 (winning 66.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -135 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Rangers a 57.4% chance to win.

In 10 games this season, New York and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

Rangers vs Predators Additional Info

Rangers vs. Predators Rankings

Rangers Total (Rank) Predators Total (Rank) 69 (16th) Goals 71 (13th) 51 (2nd) Goals Allowed 72 (19th) 19 (6th) Power Play Goals 17 (10th) 10 (4th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 19 (25th)

Rangers Advanced Stats

New York has a 6-4-0 record against the spread in its last 10 contests, going 8-2-0 overall.

New York went over in five of its past 10 games.

The Rangers and their opponents have averaged 6.1 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.1 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.

In their past 10 games, the Rangers are putting up 0.4 more goals per game than their season-long average.

The Rangers offense's 69 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 16th in the NHL.

On defense, the Rangers are one of the best squads in league competition, allowing just 51 goals to rank second.

The team's goal differential is fourth-best in the league at +18.

