Rangers vs. Predators: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The New York Rangers (16-4-1) and Nashville Predators (11-11) meet at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, December 2 at 4:30 PM ET on MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+. The Rangers knocked off the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 in their last game, while the Predators are coming off a 6-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild.
Rangers vs. Predators Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Rangers (-135)
|Predators (+110)
|6
|Rangers (-1.5)
Rangers Betting Insights
- The Rangers have been favored on the moneyline 16 times this season, and have gone 13-3 in those games.
- New York is 6-3 (winning 66.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -135 or shorter.
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Rangers a 57.4% chance to win.
- In 10 games this season, New York and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.
Rangers vs Predators Additional Info
Rangers vs. Predators Rankings
|Rangers Total (Rank)
|Predators Total (Rank)
|69 (16th)
|Goals
|71 (13th)
|51 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed
|72 (19th)
|19 (6th)
|Power Play Goals
|17 (10th)
|10 (4th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|19 (25th)
Rangers Advanced Stats
- New York has a 6-4-0 record against the spread in its last 10 contests, going 8-2-0 overall.
- New York went over in five of its past 10 games.
- The Rangers and their opponents have averaged 6.1 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.1 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.
- In their past 10 games, the Rangers are putting up 0.4 more goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Rangers offense's 69 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 16th in the NHL.
- On defense, the Rangers are one of the best squads in league competition, allowing just 51 goals to rank second.
- The team's goal differential is fourth-best in the league at +18.
