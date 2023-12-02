You can wager on player prop bet odds for Artemi Panarin, Filip Forsberg and others on the New York Rangers and Nashville Predators prior to their matchup at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday at Bridgestone Arena.

Rangers vs. Predators Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+

MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+ Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Rangers vs. Predators Additional Info

NHL Props Today: New York Rangers

Artemi Panarin Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

1.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

Panarin has been a major player for New York this season, with 30 points in 21 games.

Panarin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Red Wings Nov. 29 1 0 1 3 vs. Sabres Nov. 27 0 1 1 3 vs. Bruins Nov. 25 1 1 2 4 at Flyers Nov. 24 0 0 0 1 at Penguins Nov. 22 0 0 0 5

Chris Kreider Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)

Chris Kreider is another of New York's top contributors through 21 games, with 13 goals and seven assists.

Kreider Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Red Wings Nov. 29 0 0 0 4 vs. Sabres Nov. 27 0 0 0 1 vs. Bruins Nov. 25 2 1 3 4 at Flyers Nov. 24 1 1 2 4 at Penguins Nov. 22 0 0 0 3

Vincent Trocheck Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Vincent Trocheck has scored five goals and added 13 assists through 21 games for New York.

Trocheck Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Red Wings Nov. 29 0 1 1 3 vs. Sabres Nov. 27 0 0 0 6 vs. Bruins Nov. 25 0 2 2 3 at Flyers Nov. 24 0 0 0 1 at Penguins Nov. 22 0 0 0 0

NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators

Filip Forsberg Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

Forsberg drives the offense for Nashville with 27 points (1.2 per game), with 12 goals and 15 assists in 22 games (playing 19:20 per game).

Forsberg Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Wild Nov. 30 0 0 0 5 vs. Penguins Nov. 28 1 1 2 4 vs. Jets Nov. 26 0 1 1 1 at Blues Nov. 24 2 1 3 5 vs. Flames Nov. 22 0 0 0 4

Ryan O'Reilly Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Ryan O'Reilly is a key piece of the offense for Nashville with 19 total points this season. He has scored 10 goals and added nine assists in 22 games.

O'Reilly Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Wild Nov. 30 0 0 0 0 vs. Penguins Nov. 28 0 1 1 1 vs. Jets Nov. 26 0 0 0 1 at Blues Nov. 24 1 0 1 2 vs. Flames Nov. 22 1 0 1 3

