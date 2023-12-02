Royce O'Neale could make a big impact for the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, versus the Orlando Magic.

O'Neale, in his most recent time out, had 18 points, seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks in a 115-103 win over the Raptors.

If you'd like to make predictions on O'Neale's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Royce O'Neale Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 8.5 8.7 Rebounds 4.5 5.4 4.8 Assists 2.5 3.2 3.1 PRA -- 17.1 16.6 PR -- 13.9 13.5 3PM 1.5 2.6 2.7



Royce O'Neale Insights vs. the Magic

This season, he's put up 7.8% of the Nets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.5 per contest.

O'Neale is averaging 6.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 15.2% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

O'Neale's opponents, the Magic, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 11th in the NBA with 103.2 possessions per game, while his Nets rank 27th in possessions per game with 101.

The Magic give up 108.9 points per game, fifth-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the Magic are ranked No. 1 in the league, giving up 38.9 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Magic have given up 23.1 per game, second in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Magic have given up 11.6 makes per contest, sixth in the NBA.

Royce O'Neale vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/14/2023 34 13 4 1 4 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.