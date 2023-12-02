Will Ryan Lindgren Score a Goal Against the Predators on December 2?
In the upcoming matchup against the Nashville Predators, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Ryan Lindgren to find the back of the net for the New York Rangers? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.
Will Ryan Lindgren score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Lindgren stats and insights
- Lindgren is yet to score through 20 games this season.
- He has not scored against the Predators this season in one game (zero shots).
- Lindgren has zero points on the power play.
Predators defensive stats
- The Predators have given up 72 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 21 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Lindgren recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/29/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|24:19
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/27/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|16:03
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/25/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|22:09
|Home
|W 7-4
|11/24/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|20:08
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/22/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|22:15
|Away
|W 1-0
|11/20/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|18:01
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|19:38
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|13:15
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/9/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|21:20
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/7/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|21:31
|Home
|W 5-3
Rangers vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
